Linda Darlene Mendez

Linda Darlene Mendez, 60, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 6, 2025, at the OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born December 11, 1964, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of John Howden and Darlene (Tatarnik) Howden. She married Santos Mendez and he preceded her in death.

Linda Mendez

Family survivors include her son, Anthony D. Mendez (Brandy Leiber) of Ohio City; grandchildren, Maxwell Mendez, Alexandria (MO) Saif and Preston Phillip’s and great-grandchildren, Malia Mendez and Aria Saif ; one brother, Lorne Howden of Lima, Ohio.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her two sisters.

She was a longtime STNA at VanCrest of Van Wert and the Van Wert Manor nursing homes. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved her family greatly.

A celebration of life will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: to the Mendez Family.

Online condolence may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.