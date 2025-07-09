The Van Wert County Courthouse

Motivational speaker coming to Van Wert

Submitted information

The Van Wert Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 681 and the Van Wert Fire Department have announced plans to hold a brief press conference at the Van Wert Fire Department at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, to officially announce a mental health event that will feature Travis Howze.

Howze is a motivational speaker for first responders and their families. He’ll speak locally at 9 a.m. November 1, at 9 at LifeHouse Church, and ticket sales will open August 1.

