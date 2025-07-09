Motivational speaker coming to Van Wert

Submitted information

The Van Wert Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 681 and the Van Wert Fire Department have announced plans to hold a brief press conference at the Van Wert Fire Department at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, to officially announce a mental health event that will feature Travis Howze.

Howze is a motivational speaker for first responders and their families. He’ll speak locally at 9 a.m. November 1, at 9 at LifeHouse Church, and ticket sales will open August 1.