New map highlights Van Wert County

VW independent staff/submitted information

Residents and visitors of Van Wert County have a fresh new way to explore and enjoy the area, thanks to a colorful cartoon map unveiled by Visit Van Wert (see map below). The illustrated map brings Van Wert County to life with whimsical drawings of landmarks, and 30 of the top event spaces capturing the county’s unique charm and character.

“The map was designed by Jim Hunt, a national illustrator,” Director Kim Fleming explained. “He is known for his work with large businesses and professional leagues, the map blends artistic flair with practical navigation. Our goal is to spark community engagement and provide a visual effect while also providing the calendar of events and promoting Van Wert County.

“Mr. Hunt was excellent to work with while we were creating something fun and functional for our community,” she continued. “Providing him with event sites and our calendar options gave him a wonderful sense as to where people may visit. We had ten revisions, and his communication was excellent throughout the process. This map is meant to spark curiosity and pride in our community while helping people discover novel places to visit. We have made coloring copies available to local businesses for children to see while they dine in restaurants so they can also discover local spots.”

The restaurant guide brings to life 51 places to find delicious and tasty treats around the county and includes a map location for each place.

The cartoon map and restaurant guide are available in the Visit Van Wert office, 140 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.