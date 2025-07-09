New varsity sport coming to UNOH

Submitted information

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) has announced the addition of women’s flag football as its newest varsity sport to its Lima campus, set to begin competitive play in spring, 2027. The new program comes as part of the university’s ongoing commitment to expanding athletic opportunities for female athletes.

A nationwide search will begin immediately to hire the program’s inaugural head coach. The coach will begin recruiting this fall, laying the foundation for the program’s launch in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The sport continues to gain momentum nationwide. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recently designated women’s flag football as an emerging sport, encouraging member institutions to establish programs. Over the past three years, more than 220 colleges and universities have added women’s flag football to their athletics offerings.

“We’re excited to bring Women’s Flag Football to UNOH,” said Jen Dervarics, UNOH Athletic Director. “This is a fast-paced, growing sport that offers new opportunities for female athletes to excel on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to building a competitive and inspiring program.”

UNOH will compete in the WHAC alongside Lourdes University and Defiance College, who will also begin women’s flag football in spring of 2027. Ohio is quickly becoming a hotbed for the sport with current collegiate programs at Franciscan University of Steubenville (NCAA Division III), Heidelberg University (NCAA Division III), Hocking College (NJCAA), and Ursuline College (NCAA Division II).

UNOH will offer athletic scholarships and compete at the highest level within the NAIA, with a full competitive schedule planned for spring, 2027.