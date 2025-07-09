OSHP hosting open house, seeking talent

FINDLAY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District is hosting open houses to members of the community and the media. Those attending will be able to tour the facility, meet local post personnel, talk to recruiters, see the OSHP’s equipment and vehicles, and more.

The Findlay District serves the counties of Allen, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Putnam, Wood, Williams and Van Wert.

Patrol Post open house locations, dates and times:

Van Wert Post, 10234 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, Friday, July 11, 1-3 p.m.

Lima Post, 2005 East Fourth Street, Lima, Tuesday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Toledo Post, 3333 Dorr Street Toledo, Monday, July 21, 1-3 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is actively seeking driven, service-minded individuals to “Transform Your Talents” into a career that serves and protects the people of Ohio. Whether you’re a natural leader, skilled communicator, technology enthusiast or someone with a passion for helping others, the Patrol offers a path for you to turn your talents into purpose. Upon graduating from the academy, the Ohio State Highway Patrol guarantees that cadets will be assigned to a Patrol post within 50 air-miles of their residence. This allows cadets to prioritize being close to their family and friends.

Applications for cadet class 178, starting this September, will be accepted through July 15. For more information or to submit an application, click here. A Division recruitment representative will be on site to answer recruitment questions or to assist with the application process.