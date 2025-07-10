Cheer competition entries sought

VW independent staff/submitted information

All area cheerleading squads are invited to participate in the 37th annual Van Wert County Fair Cheerleading Invitational, which is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 27, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The entry fee is $35 per team and the entry deadline is August 18. No late entries will be accepted. All completed applications, entry fees, and insurance waivers must be mailed or delivered to:Van Wert County Fair Office, 1055 S. Washington St. Van Wert. Checks should be made payable to Van Wert County Ag Society.

For full rules, application forms, waivers, t-shirt orders, and additional details, please visit the Grandstand Entertainment page at www.vanwertcountyfair.com. The performance and practice schedule will also be posted online following the entry deadline. Fair officials encourage teams to respond early in order to plan accordingly and ensure a well-organized, enjoyable event for all.

Anyone with questions should feel free to reach out. The preferred contact method is via email, Ray Thatcher at ray@vanwertcountyfair.com or Kim Mason at trinitymusicministries@gmail.com.