ODOT lists weekly road work projects

Submitted information

The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect roadways in Van Wert County during the week of July 14. Weather conditions may effect work.

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound near Convoy Road, may be restricted at times through the work zone for work along the shoulder.

In addition, Ohio 49 at various locations between Harrison-Willshire Line Road and Willshire-Ohio City Road, will be restricted to one lane at times through the work zone for drainage repair.