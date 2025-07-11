Blue Envelope Program offered locally

VW independent staff/submitted information

Flashing lights in the rear view mirror can cause anxiety for any driver, but for individuals with developmental disabilities, the fear and confusion during a traffic stop can be overwhelming. However, a new initiative – a small blue envelope – is helping ease that fear, and now it’s available in Van Wert County.

The Blue Envelope Program is now being offered in Van Wert County. Photo submitted

The Blue Envelope Program is designed to support individuals with developmental disabilities in interactions with law enforcement. The program provides tools that improve communication, foster understanding, and promote safer experiences during traffic stops or emergencies. This program is being expanded throughout Ohio thanks the Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG), Southern Ohio Advocacy Group (SOAG), and grant funding from Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council made packets available for free to Ohio County Boards of DD.

The Blue Envelope Program is a simple yet powerful tool. It allows individuals to feel more prepared and confident on the road, while also helping first responders quickly understand how best to communicate.

Each envelope is printed with space on the outside for key information, such as the driver or passenger’s disability or medical conditions. Inside, users can store a copy of a ID/driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance card – all the materials needed during a traffic stop – organized and ready to hand over to an officer.

The program also includes a Blue Envelope Car Decal – a discreet 3-inch sticker for vehicle windows that lets law enforcement know the vehicle occupant may have a disability affecting their actions or communication style.

“By fostering better communication between law enforcement and individuals with disabilities, this program builds a safer, more inclusive community for everyone,” said SOCOG Executive Director Kelly Rosler.

Blue Envelope packets are now available at the Van Wert County Board of DD office, 813 N. Franklin St. Van Wert. Local law enforcement agencies have been informed of the program and are supportive of efforts to improve safety for all drivers.

For more information or to pick up a Blue Envelope packet, contact the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 419.238.6131 or speak with a service & support administrator.