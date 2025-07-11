Free day for kids at Camp Clay

VW independent staff

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is inviting all children to come out to the YMCA of Van Wert County’s Camp Clay for Elks Day at Camp Clay from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.

The Elks will be having a special day for all kids and the event is free, with no entry fee to come out to Camp Clay on this day to enjoy the facilities. The day will feature paddle boats, kayaking, canoeing, swimming and the nature trail. The aqua park splash pad and playground will be open, along with the water cannons and the log roll.

Camp Clay is at 9196 Liberty-Union Rd. in Van Wert.