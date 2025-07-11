Yacht Rock Friday…

Thurston Howell set sail to Fountain Park Friday night and provided a crowd pleasing Yacht Rock performance. The group took the crowd on a nostalgic journey through the smooth sounds and soft rock of the 1970s and 1980s, along with a bit of modern zest. Toto, the Little River Band, Hall and Oates, Michael McDonald and Christopher Cross were among the many hits performed during the latest installment of the Feel Good Fridays summer concert series. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent