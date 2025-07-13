2025 Lambert Days to offer something for everyone

The 2025 Lambert Days parade will be held in Ohio City at 3 p.m. this Sunday, July 20. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff

OHIO CITY — The third full weekend of July means one thing in Ohio City – Lambert Days. The annual celebration will be held this Thursday through Sunday, July 17-20 at the Ohio City Fireman’s Park and Community Building on Ohio 118 on the north side of the village.

The annual celebration honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, whose Lambert gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He initially designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January of 1891 inside an 80-foot-long farm implement showroom he owned in Ohio City.

Here is the schedule of events, which includes community-wide garage sales Friday-Sunday.

Thursday, July 17

A flea market and tractor show from sun up to sundown on E. Carmean St. Music by Trevor Howe will be offered from 12-5 p.m., also on E. Carmean St.

Friday, July 18

Friday’s lineup includes the flea market and tractor show. A steak dinner will begin at 4 p.m. with carryout available. The annual flag raising ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. the same time kids games and inflatables will open. A Texas Hold’Em poker tournament will begin at 7 p.m. and music by Wastin’ Neon will begin at 7:30 p.m. The band is described as a rockin’ country party band. A fireworks show will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

Along with the flea market and tractor show, a co-ed softball tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and a co-ed volleyball tournament will start at 9 a.m. Car show will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by the car show 11 a.m. Kids games and inflatables will open at noon, and car show awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m. Burn-out registration will begin at 3 p.m. and the burn-out contest will start at 4 p.m. A hog roast dinner will begin at 4 p.m. with carryout available, and bingo will begin at 5 p.m. Music by Ryklee and the Most Likely will start at 7 p.m. The band plays classic to yacht rock music, along with some blues, jazz and a bit of country.

Sunday, July 20

Sunday’s offerings will include a chicken dinner at 11 a.m. with carryout available, music by Mike & Dan at 11 a.m. and kids games and inflatables at noon. Parade lineup will begin at 1:45 p.m., with the parade starting at 3 p.m. Longtime Ohio City residents Don and Carolyn Walker will serve as the grand marshals.

More information about Lambert Days can be found at lambertdays.com.