Convoy area crash…

Convoy Fire and EMT units were called to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Convoy Rd. and Liberty Union Rd. at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday. A car that was eastbound on Convoy Road appeared to have gone left of center before leaving the roadway. It struck a mailbox, then a utility pole and a pipe in the yard. It crossed back over the roadway and traveled another 150 feet onto the eastbound grassy right of way before coming to a stop. One person was injured and transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent