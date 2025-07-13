Elizabeth Mae “Betty” (Pollock) Evans

Elizabeth Mae “Betty” (Pollock) Evans, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert, following a long journey with dementia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Elizabeth was born on August 8, 1931, in Middle Point, the daughter of J. Kenneth and Thelma H. Pollock. On January 8, 1950, she married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart Richard Eugene Evans, who preceded her in death in 2020. Together they shared 70 years of marriage.

Elizabeth Evans

Surviving Elizabeth are her two daughters, Laura (James) Jones of Van Wert and Sarah (Jeffrey) Tackett of Defiance; brother-in-law, Thomas J. (Elaine) Evans of Delphos, and sister-in-law Mary Pollock of Loveland. Her grandchildren include Derek (Rebeka) Jones of Belleville, Illinois, Melissa Bloomfield of Van Wert, Adam (Shannan) Bates of Defiance, Evan Bates of Defiance, Anna Tackett of Defiance, Mackenzie Jones of Van Wert, and Emma Tackett of Defiance, and many beloved great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; brother, Dr. Judson Pollock of Cincinnati, and brother-and sister-in law William and Shelia Evans of Findlay.

Elizabeth was a 1949 graduate of Middle Point High School where she was a cheerleader and played the baritone horn. She worked at Montgomery Ward before joining Richard in Germany, who was serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. When he completed his military service, he attended Ohio State while she worked for the university. Upon their return to Van Wert, she worked at Central Insurance Company before they started their family.

Elizabeth was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Eastern Star. Richard and Elizabeth enjoyed raising horses and attending horse shows and harness racing with family at the Ohio State Fair and Van Wert County Fair over the years. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling to nearly all 50 states, wintering in Florida, and attending Air Force reunions. They also enjoyed supporting the arts, attending events at Van Wert Civic Theatre and Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and attending the Miss Ohio Scholarship Programs in Mansfield. Elizabeth served as the official traveling companion for her daughter Sarah while she was Miss Ohio 1989 for the Miss America system and enjoyed judging Miss Ohio preliminary pageants. She was honored to be selected as a Van Wert Peony Festival Flower in Full Bloom. She loved spending time with family and friends and attending the sporting and performing arts events of her children and grandchildren over the years. Her family meant everything. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren very much and was very proud of all of them.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.Tuesday, July 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m with Rev. O. Douglas Tackett presiding. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Hospice Nursing Group or the charity of the donor’s choice.

To share in Elizabeth’s online memorial, leave messages of condolences for the family, or to view a video recording of the services, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.