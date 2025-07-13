Parkway golfers get tips from a pro

VW independent sports/submitted information

ROCKFORD — The Parkway High School boys golf team has been selected as one of only 20 high school programs across northern Ohio to receive support from the Northern Ohio PGA Section Foundation’s “Clubs Fore Kids” initiative.

This impactful program is designed to introduce juniors ages 8–18 to the game of golf while equipping them with the character-building and life skills that the sport naturally fosters. As part of the award, the Parkway boys golf team received eight brand-new sets of golf clubs in multiple sizes, golf balls, tees, and headcovers to help outfit new and growing players.

Young Parkway golfers learn get some tips from PGA pro Trevor Thomas. Photo submitted

In addition to the equipment, the team recently participated in a private instructional session with PGA professional Trevor Thomas at Delphos Country Club.

“We are incredibly thankful for this opportunity,” Parkway head coach Ryan Thompson. “A high percentage of our players coming into high school golf have not had much exposure to the game. This creates challenges for players having access to properly fitted and modern golf equipment. This new equipment will allow us to outfit new golfers with a set of modern golf clubs that properly fits their height and swing characteristics.”

“Having new equipment and experience with a PGA professional will be a huge confidence booster for our team heading into the season,” he added.

The Clubs Fore Kids program goes beyond just providing equipment. It also includes:

Instruction from certified PGA professionals.

Youth on Course memberships, allowing juniors to play public golf courses throughout northern Ohio for $5 or less.

Access to Northern Ohio Junior Golf financial assistance for tournament play.

A practice manual with tips and drills developed by PGA professionals.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Northern Ohio PGA, 50 percent of girls’ high school golf teams and 59 percent of boys’ teams reported having at least one player who borrows or shares clubs. The Clubs Fore Kids program directly addresses this need by giving young athletes the tools they need to feel confident on the course and develop a lasting connection to the game.

“The Parkway High School boys golf team is grateful to the Northern Ohio PGA for this meaningful support and looks forward to continued growth in skill, confidence, and leadership through the opportunities this program provides,” Thompson said.

For more information about Clubs Fore Kids or to support this initiative, visit www.thenorthernohio.pga.com.