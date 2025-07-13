State Fair has plenty of food options

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS – If you’re planning a trip to this year’s Ohio State Fair, one thing is for sure – it’ll be almost impossible to leave hungry.

This year’s fair, which runs from July 23 through August 3, will feature more than 30 new foods and over 130 food vendor locations. In addition to the new lineup, many fair food favorites will be offered and for those looking to try different foods and/or save some money, $3 Thursday will be offered on both Thursdays of the fair, July 24 and 31. Fairgoers will be able to get mini versions of fair favorites for just $3 each, including funnel cakes, fries, mini donuts, lemonade, corndogs, bourbon chicken, deep fried treats and more.

Here’s a full list of the new foods guests can expect this year:

These are just some of the new foods that will be offered at this year’s Ohio State Fair. Ohio State Fair photo