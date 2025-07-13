State Fair has plenty of food options
VW independent staff
COLUMBUS – If you’re planning a trip to this year’s Ohio State Fair, one thing is for sure – it’ll be almost impossible to leave hungry.
This year’s fair, which runs from July 23 through August 3, will feature more than 30 new foods and over 130 food vendor locations. In addition to the new lineup, many fair food favorites will be offered and for those looking to try different foods and/or save some money, $3 Thursday will be offered on both Thursdays of the fair, July 24 and 31. Fairgoers will be able to get mini versions of fair favorites for just $3 each, including funnel cakes, fries, mini donuts, lemonade, corndogs, bourbon chicken, deep fried treats and more.
Here’s a full list of the new foods guests can expect this year:
- BluRaz Crunch Funnel Cake – Prowant Specialty Company
- Buckeye Lemonade – Miller Food Concessions LLC
- Build Your Own Cinnamon Roll Sundae – Molnar Concessions
- Caramel Apple Cream Puff – Schmidt’s
- Chocolate or Vanilla Ghost Pepper Fudge – The Nut Shack
- Chocolate Covered Frozen Coconana – Maggie’s Concessions
- Cookie Milk Ice Pop – Eaton Concessions
- Deep Fried Taco – Jim’s Concessions
- Dubai Chocolate Bar – LADS Management
- Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake – GH Concessions
- Grilled Orange Chicken Egg Roll – Eggroll Love, LLC
- Hickory French Fries – Dre’s Place BBQ
- Hot Cheetos Cheese Fries – Prowant Specialty Fries
- Jalapeño Cheddar Corn Dog – GH Concessions
- Jalapeño Popper Pizza – GH Concessions
- Korean Corn Dogs – Miller & Company Concessions
- Mac n’ D – Fork’et Me Not
- Mangonada – A&M Concessions
- Monster Baby Donuts – Monster Baby Donuts, LLC
- Moonshine Chicken on a Stick – Imperial Food Concessions
- New Tea Blend – Jumbo Iced Tea
- Original Lemon Shake-Up Sundae – North American Food Service
- Sirloin Steak Tip Dinner – Pickle Barrel Sirloin Tips
- Pork Tenders – Ohio Pork Council
- Sausage S’more Skewer – Top Notch Concessions
- Smashburgers – Fork’et me Not
- Smashadillas – Fork’et me Not
- Smarties Squashies – LADS Management
- Strawberry Kettle Corn – Old Time Concessions
- Thanksgiving Sundaes and Thanksgiving Sandwiches – W.E. Enterprises
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds – Spazz Dog Concessions, including white cheddar bacon, yellow cheddar jalapeno, yellow cheddar ghost pepper, white cheddar dill pickle and white cheddar funnel cake.
