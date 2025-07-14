Fair to offer wood carving auction

During the final four days of the upcoming Van Wert County Fair, Friday through Monday, fairgoers will have the unique opportunity to witness a talented wood carver bring raw wood to life. Watch as incredible one-of-a-kind sculptures are created live on-site, showcasing the beauty and craftsmanship of wood carving in real time.

At 5 p.m. Monday, September 1 (Labor Day), head over to the Wallace Plumbing beer and entertainment tent for a special wood carver auction. The live auction will feature the wood carvings created throughout the week, and it’s all for a great cause. In the spirit of community, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society will give back by supporting local non-profit organizations. Four specially designated wood carvings will be auctioned off to benefit:

Van Wert County Council on Aging

Van Wert County Humane Society

CHP Grief Camp (Rays of Hope)

Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio

Each organization will receive 50 percent of the proceeds from their designated wood carving.

This year’s Van Wert County Fair runs from August 26 through September 1.