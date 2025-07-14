The Van Wert County Courthouse

Hoops tournament to be held downtown

Van Wert boys basketball and Main Street Van Wert are teaming up to host an exciting 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, August 9, in downtown Van Wert.

The tournament is open to boys and girls entering grades 3-8. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just love the game, this is your chance to show off your skills, compete with friends, and have a great time.

Team Registration:

Don’t wait—spots will fill quickly and late registration after August 1 may not include tournament t-shirts.

