Newly certified inspector…

Van Wert County Auditor Jami Bradford has announced that Chad Thornell has successfully completed a certified training program in Weights and Measures, earning a Certificate of Training from Ohio Department of Agriculture Division of Weight & Measures. Thornell will assume the role of Weights and Measures Inspector for both Van Wert and Paulding counties. He’s replacing Donald Stemen who retired in January. Shown above are Thornell and Bradford. Pictured below are Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel, former Paulding County Weights and Measures Inspector Donald Stemen, Thornell and Bradford. Photos submitted