NSCC receives five year federal grant

ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College has received a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education for TRIO-SSS (student support services).

About TRIO-SSS/student support services

Per the Department of Education, “The purpose of the Student Support Services Program (SSS) is to increase the number of disadvantaged low-income college students, first-generation college students, and college students with disabilities in the United States who successfully complete a program of study at the postsecondary level.

TRIO-SSS AT NSCC – by the numbers

Per Cassie Rickenberg, NSCC Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, “TRIO continues to be a transformative program for NSCC students. From 2020 to 2025, TRIO served 305 students; of those, 121 graduated from NSCC or transferred to a four-year institution, and more than 100 remain actively enrolled. TRIO participants persist at a rate 19% higher than the general student population at NSCC, according to TRIO data and the U.S. Department of Education Scorecard. The program plays a vital role in supporting first-generation college students, learners with disabilities, and those who are Pell-eligible.”

Additional information on NSCC degree and certificate programs, including transfer pathways, is available at https://northweststate.edu. For more information on the TRIO-SSS program at Northwest State, including available services and eligibility requirements, visit https://northweststate.edu/trio-2/ or call 419-267-1339.