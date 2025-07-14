Real estate transfers 7/7-7/11/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from July 7-11, 2025.

Cody A. Bigham, Shirley Bigham to Cody A. Bigham, Shirley Bigham, Van Wert inlots, lot 931.

Edward P. Fritz to Allison Kramer, Delphos inlots, lot 727.

Johna Yoh to City of Van Wert, Van Wert City, Van Wert inlots, lot 1321; lot 1322.

Julius G. Krizan, Cynthia S. Krizan to Cole J. Harting, Kathryn E. Harting, a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Dale R. Holdgreve, Joyce M. Holdgreve, Joyce M. Hermiller to Dale R. Holdgreve, Joyce M. Holdgreve, a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township.

Estate of Janet Fiedler to Richard D. Fiedler Sr., Delphos subdivisions, lot 94.

Estate of Larry G. Edwards to Christian J. Edwards, a portion of Section 23 in Tully Township.

Dennis J. Miller Restated Revocable Trust, Dennis J. Miller Restated Revocable Trust TR to Joshua J. Staten, Mackenzie L. Staten, a portion of Section 22 in Harrison Township.

MJW Farms LLC to Michael S. Welker, Ruth Welker, a portion of Section 23 in York Township.

Mason C. Webster, Amanda B. Webster to Jeffery A. Webster, Scott inlots, lot 63; lot 64.

Sharon Del Gaizo, Anthony Del Gaizo, Deborah Strambi, Steven Strambi to Brenneman Brothers, a portion of Section 3 in Union Township; a portion of Section 10 in Union Township.

Nathan M. Bassett, Nathan Bassett to LB1 Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 3124.

Estate of Terry Fedele, Terry L. Fedele to Evelyn L. Fedele, Abanaka Beldon inlots, lot 21.

Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Chad M. Lambright IRA, Chad M. Lambright IRA, Equity Trust Company, Equity Trust Company CUST to Kristopher L. Lambright, Wren outlots, lot 11.

Michael Dike Eke, Efejiro Kesena Odhegba to Aaron Belton, Harley Belton, Van Wert inlots, lot 608.

Garret L. John, Alicia J. John to Tabitha Maag, Van Wert inlots, lot 939; lot 940; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 115.

Brent A. Strawser to Blake Jones, Van Wert inlots, lot 3660.

Kiracofe Homes LLC to Justin Wallace, Julie Wallace to Van Wert inlots, lot 4578.

Estate of Scott O. Minnich to Carey Minnich, a portion of Section 5 in Tully Township.

Kayla Decker to Garrett A. Decker, a portion of Section 1 in Pleasant Township.

Sandra Marie Flickinger, Lindsay M. Flickinger to Adam M. Flickinger, Convoy inlots, lot 476.

Beverly S. Eichenlaub Living Trust, Beverly S. Eichenlaub Living Trust TR, Aaron M. Baker TR to Mcomber Land LLC, a portion of Section 3 in Union Township; a portion of Section 9 in Union Township.

Estate of Kathy Lane Variell, Kathy L. Variell, Kathy Veriell to Breann V. Johnson, Joshua B. Variell, Samantha L. Webster, a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 13 in Ridge Township.

Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF, Steven E. Robey to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, Ohio City inlots, lot 42.

Nanette Harter, Pamela Beamer, Melanie Levy, Will Levy III, Warren Harter, Lynn D. Davis, Rex Davis, Lee J. Schumm, Larry Schumm, Laura J. Brewster, Sam Brewster, Randall C. Bevington, Judy Bevington, Todd H. Bevington, Jean Bevington, Todd Bevington to Nicholas Benton, Carissa Benton, a portion of Section 13 in Liberty Township.

Jill Ann Korotnayi Trust, Jill Ann Korotnayi Trust TR to Jacob Wortman, Shae Wortman, a portion of Section 29 in Pleasant Township.