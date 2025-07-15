Girl Named Tom returning to NPAC

After a nearly three-year wait, fan-favorite Girl Named Tom is making a highly anticipated return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 19 for the final stop of their national “Wilder Then” tour. Fresh off the release of their brand-new album just last week, the sibling trio is hitting the road, and Van Wert gets the last word on what promises to be a powerful and heartfelt musical journey. It’s presented by Superior Credit Union, and supported by Tom and Julie Burenga and Bruce and Julie Kennedy.

Girl Named Tom first captured America’s hearts as the Season 21 winners of NBC’s The Voice, becoming the first-ever group to claim the title. Their soulful harmonies and authentic storytelling quickly catapulted them to stardom, and when they graced the Niswonger stage back in January of 2022, they sold out two back-to-back shows in record time.

“We anticipate the same overwhelming response for this show,” said Quincy Thompson, Marketing Director at Van Wert Live. “Being the final stop on their tour, this performance will have a special energy. Our community’s connection to Girl Named Tom is strong – they’re not just artists, they’re family here.”

Girl Named Tom will return to the NPAC on Sunday, October 19. Tickets are expected to go quickly. Photo submitted

Tickets for the October 19 concert will be available to the general public starting Monday, July 29. However, Van Wert Live members receive early ticket access, giving them the first chance to secure the best seats. Not yet a member? You can become one today and take advantage of this early access perk along with other exclusive benefits.

“Superior Credit Union is proud to be a part of the Van Wert community,” Superior Credit Union Director of Marketing Kelsey Joseph explained. “To show our support, we have sponsored many events and organizations, including [performances with] Van Wert LIVE. We are thrilled to join them in bringing Girl Named Tom to the tri-county area this October. We hope the community will join us for a fun evening of music and entertainment at the Niswonger!”

Girl Named Tom’s new album, …Wilder Then, showcases their evolution as artists, weaving together themes of family, hope, resilience, and home. Expect the concert to be a poignant mix of new songs and fan favorites, delivered with the signature vocals and harmonies that have made them a household name.

Don’t miss your chance to see this powerhouse trio right here in Van Wert.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.