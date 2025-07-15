MLB draftee!

An Ashland University baseball player with family ties to Lincolnview High School heard his name called in this week’s Major League Baseball Draft. Hunter Allen, a right handed pitcher, was chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh round. Allen, who played high school baseball at Woodmore High School, played two years at Owens Community College then two more years at Ashland U. During the 2025 season with the Eagles, Allen was 7-1 on the mound with 84 strikeouts, and one of his teammates was Lincolnview alum Collin Overholt. Allen’s father, Clark Allen, was a standout baseball player at Lincolnview and graduated with the Class of 1990. Ashland University photo