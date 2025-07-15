Monthly luncheon…

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their June meeting on the 25th at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. Lunch brimmed with animated chatter and the warmth of good company. Following the meal, retiree Chuck White shared insights about a fire safety sensor called “Ting,” designed to detect electrical hazards before they cause fires.Attendees were as follows (front row, left to right): Terri Ulrey, Gloria Tumblin, Deb Boroff, Ruth Ricker, Linda Holden, and Dorothy Helmke. Back row, left to right: Dewaine Johnson, Sue Karst, Grace Haselman, Phil Steinen, Paula Giessler Scott, Chuck White, Luanne Watson (Guest), Patty Kiehl, Loren Shindeldecker and Doug Watson. The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The next luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Pizza Hut, There will be no program or presentation this month. All retirees and guests are invited. Photo submitted