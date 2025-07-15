Navy Club schedules kickball tourney

VW independent staff/submitted information

Navy Club Ship 726 has announced its first adult kickball tournament to help offset the cost in preparation for Van Wert’s 2026 Independence Day Parade.

The tournament, which will take place September 26-27, and September 28 if necessary, will include a double elimination style setting, 55 minute time limit per game, 10 players with three being females. You must be at least 13 years old to play in the tournament, and the entry fee is $75.

In addition, Navy Club Ship 726 will have a distance contest for kids under 13. Each youngster will get three kicks, with distance being broken down by boy or girls division and by age.

Food evendors will be at the event. The hope is that a successful tournament will allow the event to continue every year.

More information can be obtained via email at Navyclubship726@gmail.com or by visiting the Navy Club’s Facebook page.