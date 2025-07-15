Roger Fredrick Burnfield

Roger Frederick Burnfield, 81, of Van Wert, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at Lima Memorial Health Systems in Lima.

Roger was born on December 3, 1943 in Lima, to J. Frederick and Ruth Sophia (Lutterbeck) Burnfield, who both preceded him in death. He grew up in the Spencerville area graduating from Spencerville High School in 1961. After graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged two years later. Once he was discharged from the military, he began his lifelong career working more than 30 years with International Harvester in Fort Wayne and then a little time at their Springfield location before retiring. Roger started driving semi for a local farmer after his retirement from International Harvester.

He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert for 39 years and attended the North Union Church near Van Wert. Roger always stayed busy working at home and on different projects. His love for metal working and fabricating was almost as abundant as his inventive and creative nature. Although he didn’t have any official patented products, he was always coming up with new inventive ways to create equipment that was more efficient and effective than what he could buy. Roger had the mechanical knowledge to build it himself.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Annette Parr of Markle, Indiana; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; an honorary granddaughter, Alexis Ruposky, and two sisters, Karen Workman of Van Wert and Janice Warnecke of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James “Jim” F. Burnfield, and two brothers-in-law, Stanley Workman and Hubert “Herb” Warnecke.

There will be visitation from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 17, with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home with pastor Mark Fuerstenau officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Spencerville Cemetery with military honors provided by the local veterans.

Preferred memorials: the American Heart Association.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneralhome.com.