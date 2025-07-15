Spike in fireworks injuries reported

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Following a Fourth of July holiday that saw a significant increase in fireworks-related incidents, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding Ohioans of the serious risks associated with handling and setting off consumer-grade fireworks.

Under Ohio state law, Ohioans are legally permitted to discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks on July 3-5, as well as the weekends immediately before and after, unless restricted by local ordinances. During that timeframe this year, the Division’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau investigated 15 fireworks-related incidents that resulted in 31 injuries. In addition, the FEIB was notified of many other incidents that were handled at the local level. Burn injury reports from hospitals across the state indicate an additional 24 individuals were injured in fireworks-related incidents during this holiday. That marks a significant increase from last year, when, in all of 2024, the FEIB investigated 14 fireworks-related incidents resulting in 28 injuries.

Among those injured this year were two professionals who were critically injured while preparing for a fireworks show at the Darke County Fairgrounds. In a separate incident in Pickaway County, three juveniles caused significant damage to a soybean farm while setting off fireworks.

“Consumer-grade fireworks are legal in Ohio, but they must be handled with extreme caution and used in full compliance with the law,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. “This year’s holiday weekend is an example of the very real and significant risks fireworks can pose to those who set them off. Dry conditions, extended celebrations, and incidents involving both consumers and professionals contributed to a higher-than-average incident rate. Many of these incidents are avoidable, which is why we urge Ohioans to prioritize safety and seek professional guidance when handling fireworks of any kind.”

The State Fire Marshal urges Ohioans to never attempt to make homemade fireworks or alter legally purchased fireworks. Not only is it illegal, but it is also incredibly dangerous. On June 7, one person was killed and two others, including a four-year-old, were critically injured in a home explosion in Trumbull County. An investigation by the FEIB revealed that occupants of the home had been manufacturing homemade fireworks.

Meanwhile, the Division’s Code Enforcement Bureau has worked closely with the FEIB on many cases, including one that led to a seizure of a large quantity of unlicensed/illegal fireworks in Pickaway County. That seizure included a 16-inch shell, which is the largest seized by the Division in its history. That case remains under investigation. The Code Enforcement Bureau is also actively involved with incidents in Franklin, Lorain, and Morrow counties in collaboration with FEIB investigators.

“Fireworks are not toys,” Reardon said. “The injuries and damage we have seen this year are a sobering reminder of the stark dangers involved. We encourage everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals and celebrate safely.”