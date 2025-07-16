Hamfest to be held this Sunday

Submitted information

The annual Van Wert Hamfest will be held this Sunday morning, July 20, 2025, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds Administration Building Annex. The event, sponsored by the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club, will begin at 8 a.m. and will feature indoor and outdoor vendors displaying radio, computer, and electronic flea market items.

The event is the annual fundraising event for the club, which provides volunteer public service communications such as weather spotting, parade security, and bicycle tour security. Club members also routinely respond to any emergency situation that requires on-site communication, and they work closely with the local Emergency Management Agency.

The Hamfest is open to the public, and each entry includes a ticket that may be submitted for door prizes. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, go to the club’s website (w8fy.org), or look for the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club on Facebook.