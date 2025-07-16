Lawrence John “Jack” Baird Sr.

Lawrence John Baird Sr., 83, of Van Wert went to be with his Lord on Monday evening, July 14, 2025, at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on April 21, 1942, in Van Wert County and has lived in and around Van Wert all his life. He was the son of Francis and Richard Baird who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Robin and Michele; a sister, Colleen Mayes; and two brothers, Richard and Robert.

Jack as he was known by his family and friends, graduated from Delphos St. John’s High School. He served as any acolyte for nine years. After high school he married Amber Ward and to this union were born six children with four living, Lawrence, Jr., Stephanie and Chris Burrows, Jammie and Tyren, and Nicholas. After Amber’s death in 2001, he met Elaine Ulam Barnhart, the second greatest love of his life. With this union came four wonderful step-children; Tamara and Gene Seekings, Kendra and David Smart, Brent and Stacia Barnhart, and Todd and Kim Barnhart. Our combined family gave us 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Jack was no stranger to work. As a boy he mowed grass (with a push mower and no power). In the winter he shoveled sidewalks and helped on a paper route. After graduation from St. John’s High School he worked at the school until being by hired by the National Seal in Van Wert. When Chrysler opened up he worked there through the sale to ICM Krogsoge, and GKN until that plant closed in 2000. At this point, being 60 years old, Jack took his retirement.

In his spare time while working and later when retired, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and woodworking. He also worked part time at Thomas Edison Home for the mentally handicapped spending time there for five years until health problems made full retirement a must. He very much enjoyed attending all the grandkids’ sports and other activities.

He was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church and also loved his Bible reading and study of God’s word. His dying wish was that all his children come to the Lord and find peace.

Funeral services for Jack will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Interment will follow at Scott Cemetery. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: the Calvary Evangelical Church or the American Heart Association.

