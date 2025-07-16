L’view BOE conducts monthly meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Some of Lincolnview’s 2025 state track and field qualifiers took center stage at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Relay runners Kiera Breese, Annabelle Hoerstman, Brynleigh Moody and Brooklyn Byrne, along with hurdler Cody Ricker and head coach Matt Langdon spoke about the season and the state meet and answered various questions from board members. The girls 4×800 relay team placed 13th at state while Ricker finished fourth at state in the 300 meter hurdles. Langdon praised each of the runners and assistant coach Al Arnold, who was unable to make it to the meeting, along with relay runner Kendall Hoffman.

Lincolnview track and field coach Matt Langdon, hurdler Cody Ricker and relay runners Brynleigh Moody, Annabel Horstman, Brooklyn Byrne and Kiera Breese were recognized during Wednesday’s school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“These kids represented us really well all season,” Langdon told the board.

During his monthly report, Superintendent Jeff Snyder briefly talked about the Mega Site and the incoming data center that will sit on 221 of 1,600 acre site. While the land was recently annexed by the City of Van Wert, it’s in the Lincolnview school district.

“It’s exciting for us,” he said. “(It’s) an opportunity financially for this little district of ours and we never thought we’d be in this position to maybe gain financially.”

Snyder also tempered his excitement by saying property tax reform, which is under discussion on several fronts at the Ohio Statehouse, could have a less than beneficial impact on the Lincolnview Local Schools.

“I don’t know where the future of this is going to go, especially based on this project that we’re going to get as part of our property taxes,” Snyder stated. “What are we going to gain? Are we going to see a lot of that gain, some of that gain or very little of that gain – that’s yet to be determined.”

He also mentioned a push to eliminate property taxes altogther, which would likely result in a much higher sales tax or other increased method of revenue stream.

The board unanimously approved three year salary increases for a list of administrative employees, including superintendent, treasurer, principals, athletic administrator, cafeteria food service supervisor, computer network technician and maintanence supervisor.

In other personnel matters, the board approved supplemental contracts for Greg Byrum (high school science Olympiad) and Alison Hammons (spirit squad advisor), and personal service contracts for Sydney Tonuc as junior varsity volleyball coach and Theresa Anderston, junior high/high school band assistant.

Agenda items approved by the board included:

A list of open enrollment students for the 2025-2026 school year.

A transfer of $20,000 from the general fund to the athletic fund.

Renewal of membership with the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding.

Renewal of membership in the Northwesten Ohio Educational Research Council.

Cafeteria prices and Latchkey fees for the upcoming school year.

The board also approved a quote of $150,744 from Farnham Equipment Company for new retractable bleachers and a fold-up divider curtain for the elementary/junior high gym.

The board, with thanks, accepted a donation of $6,775 from the United Way of Van Wert County to the district’s Latchkey program.

Board members were reminded that the annual open house will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, August 11, along with the fall sports parent meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. the same night. The first day of school for Lincolnview students is August 13, and kindergarten students will begin August 18.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.