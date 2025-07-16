MSVW Block Party to be held August 8

VW independent staff/submitted information

Get ready for an exciting evening of food, fun, shopping, and live entertainment at the Main Street Van Wert Block Party, taking place from 4-10 p.m. Friday, August 8, at Fountain Park. The free community event will offer something for everyone with over 10 food trucks, more than 20 local market vendors, a beer tent, and a live concert from the nationally touring Boy Band Review as part of the Feel Good Fridays concert series.

This year’s Main Street Van Wert Block Party will be held on Friday, August 8. Van Wert independent file photo

Food trucks include:

Flying Burrito

Smash Dawgz Hot Dogs

Sweet Treats by Lynn

Sweet Creations

CJ’s Shaved Ice

Tom’s Hot Dogs

Banks and Mia Lemon Shake Ups

Pull Up & Grill

Waffleicious

FatBoyz

Cousins Lobster

Robsagna

Market vendors will feature everything from handmade crafts and photography to boutique items and treats. Enjoy cold drinks at the beer tent, sponsored by Greenway Bank, while you take in the music, food, and festive atmosphere.

In addition, be sure to purchase your Duck Race Tickets at the Main Street Office: $5 for one duck or a $20 Quack Pack of 5 ducks.

This event is a celebration of community, creativity, and summertime fun. Main Street Van Wert encourages families, friends and neighbors to come downtown and enjoy a fantastic Friday night together.

Main Street Van Wert thanked the generous sponsors who made the Block Party possible: Van Wert County Foundation, Coopers Farms, OhioHealth, Greenway, TekniPlex, First Financial Bank, Superior Credit Union, Danfoss, and State Farm – Kyle Wheeler.