VWPD has busy day…

Officers with the Van Wert Police Department had their hands full on Wednesday as they were called to four different accident scenes around the city. The first one (above) occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Ervin Rd. and Park St. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., an accident (below) occurred at the intersection of W. Main St. and Jefferson St. About 30 minutes later, officers were dispatched to a jackknifed truck and trailer at S. Washington St. and Webster Ave. At approximately 8:20 p.m., a car and bicycle collided at the intersection of Crawford St. and Jefferson St. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer