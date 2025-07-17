Camp Clay fun!

Kids and adults took advantage of gorgeous weather on Tuesday and showed up for Elks Day at Camp Clay. More than 315 kids and their parents showed up between 12-4 p.m. and enjoyed swimming, the splash pad, wall climbing, paddle boats, a water slide, kayaking, canoeing, the nature trail and the aqua park. The free day was provided to all the youth of the area by Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Michael Stanley, Lodge Chairman for the event said the Lodge was very pleased with the turnout and happy the kids were able to enjoy the day. The annual free day event will continue in 2026. Photos submitted