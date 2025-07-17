Connie Sue (Gribler) Stevens

Connie Sue (Gribler) Stevens, 75, of Ohio City, passed away Tuesday evening, July 15, 2025, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at Shane Hill of Rockford.

She was born on April 5, 1950, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Raymond Lee “Whitney” Gribler and Geraldine A. (Haggard) Gribler, who both preceded her in death. On October 18, 1969, she married Gary P. Stevens who preceded her in death on July 16, 2021.

Connie was a 1968 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a member of the Olive Branch Church of God. She worked various jobs over the years and retired from Haviland Drainage Products. Connie enjoyed camping, reading, baking and helping out with the Ohio City Food Pantry and Lambert Days. She enjoyed spending family time with her sister’s family, kids and grandkids. Those seven grandkids were considered hers too.

Surviving family members include her son, Raymond Stevens of St. Marys; a sister, Mary (Bill) Schnepp of Van Wert; one brother, Karl Gribler of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Gribler of Goodyear, Arizona, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Allen Gribler.

A celebration of life will take place at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider making donations to the Everheart Hospice of Greenville, Ohio.

