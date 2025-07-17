Fair entries now being accepted

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, has announced entries are now open for the 169th Annual Van Wert County Fair, which will run from Tuesday, August 26 through Monday, September 1.

Exhibitors may submit entries online at vanwertcountyfair.com or turn in a printed entry form at the Fair Office located at 1055 S. Washington St. Van Wert. Entries will be accepted through August 11. Senior Fair entries may be submitted for the following departments: horses, ponies, beef cattle, dairy cattle, goats, sheep, swine, rabbits, farm products, horticulture, canned goods, baked goods, fine arts, photography, antique and vintage Items, domestic manufacture, and cut flowers and potted plants.

For more information on the rules and eligibility of each department, visit the Premium Book at vanwertcountyfair.com. Premium books are also available in print at the Fair Office. Additional information including bylaws and governing documents can be found on the website.