Holliday leads Marlins at WOAL meet

Nora Holliday enjoyed a record-breaking sweep at the WOAL Championship meet. Photos submitted

Submitted information

WAPAKONETA — The Van Wert Marlins Swim Team made a powerful showing at the Western Ohio Aquatic League (WOAL) Championship meet held in Wapakoneta on July 11–12. 35 swimmers, ranging in age from 5-17, represented the Marlins and proved that a small team can still deliver big results. The meet wrapped up the team’s summer season, leaving behind a trail of personal bests, podium finishes, and record-breaking performances.

Leading the charge was standout swimmer Nora Holliday, who delivered a historic weekend performance. Holliday captured first place in all four of her individual events: the 25 freestyle, backstroke, 50 freestyle, and breaststroke. But her achievement didn’t stop at the top of the podium. Holliday broke the meet records in each of those events, including one that had stood untouched since 1994.

Other members of the Marlins also made their mark at the championship. Ben Muhlenkamp delivered a strong performance, taking first place in the butterfly, second in the 50 freestyle, third in the 25 freestyle, and fourth in the breaststroke. Asher Stoller placed sixth in the individual medley, while Wes Holliday earned third in backstroke, fifth in individual medley, and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Iva Owens finished sixth in the breaststroke, and Ruby Dicke claimed fifth in the freestyle. Nate Drerup rounded out his season with a fifth-place finish in butterfly, while Whitney Holliday added three podium appearances, placing fourth in butterfly and fifth in both individual medley and breaststroke.

The team’s success extended to relay events as well. The boys’ 9-10 medley relay team, composed of Owen Holliday, Jake Holliday, Asher Stoller, and Ben Muhlenkamp, earned a third-place finish. The boys’ 13-14 freestyle relay team of Dawson Bowman, Colton Moody, Wes Holliday, and Nate Drerup also finished in third.

Although the summer season has officially come to a close, the Van Wert Marlins are already looking ahead to the winter season, which kicks off the first week of October. The team encourages swimmers of all experience levels to get involved. Whether your child is new to competitive swimming or already has a few seasons under their belt, the Marlins provide a supportive and fun environment focused on growth, character, and community.

For more information about joining the Van Wert Marlins Swim Team this fall, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org/ymca-marlins-swim-team.