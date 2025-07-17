Ray of Hope provides help for children dealing with grief

CHP Rays of Hope Camp 2025 participants, staff, and volunteers. Photo submitted

Submitted information

CHP Home Care & Hospice recently held its three day Rays of Hope day-camp for kids dealing with grief at YMCA Camp Clay in Van Wert.

Rays of Hope offers a safe place for kids dealing with the loss of a loved one to find support and connection. Together with other kids who are experiencing similar loss, they share memories and learn ways to cope with their feelings through fun activities and play.

The theme this year was “Monster Mash.” CHP staff and volunteers guided campers through lessons and activities centered on the many feelings “monsters” – both good and bad – encountered through the grieving process.

Campers participated in crafts, games, group sessions, team-building exercises, swimming, rock climbing, and zip-lining. Support from CHP’s “Noah’s Ark Fund” enabled kids to attend the camp at no cost. Additional support came from Van Wert Elks #1197, Van Wert Service Club, Middle Point Lions Club, Venedocia Lions Club, and Convoy Lions Club. Women on a Mission from Convoy Methodist Church volunteered to assist with activities and prepare and serve lunch each day.

Free bereavement support is offered to the community through CHP for children, teens, and adults. Learn more at comhealthpro.org/bereavement-support.