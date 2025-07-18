Alleged scam lands man in jail

Submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that the Sheriff’s Office arrested an individual on Thursday in connection with a possible scam.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies received a call about a person contacting someone and requesting that the person pay a bond. The caller allegedly identified themselves as being with a federal agency. The caller provided specific instructions to the victim on the amount of money needed to pay the bond, how to package the money, and that someone would come to the victim’s residence to pick the money up.

Andrii Osoba

Deputies responded to the victim’s residence and found an individual on the property. A male, Andrii Osoba, 29, from Warren, Michigan, was arrested and charged with fheft from the elderly, a felony of the third degree. Osoba was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and is being held on a cash bond set by Van Wert Municipal Court. The incident is still under investigation.

Sheriff Riggenbach advised anyone who receives calls similar to those described above to hang up immediately. Citizens should not give these callers any personal information, including your date of birth or social security number. He also warned people not to provide banking or credit card details to these callers. Citizens are encouraged to report attempts by callers to obtain money, personal or banking information, gift cards, etc., to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement agencies do not contact the public to tell them they owe a bond. Law enforcement agencies also don’t come to the home to pick up the money they say is needed for the bond.

Anyone with information on scams can call 419.238.3866, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office App, or visit the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Reports can be made anonymously.

People can also report information about other crimes using the above options or by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. People can also remain anonymous when reaching out to Crime Stoppers.