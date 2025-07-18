Governor in Convoy to cut ribbon at rest area building

Governor Mike DeWine, surrounded by ODOT officials and local community leaders, cuts the ribbon at the U.S. 30 eastbound Convoy rest area. The structure is much bigger and more modern than the previous one. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to western Van Wert County on Friday, to help celebrate the opening of two new rest area buildings.

Governor DeWine was joined by local community leaders as he cut the ribbon at the eastbound U.S. 30 Convoy rest area, which welcomes people into Ohio. He noted Van Wert County features Ohio’s Presidential Trail, Smiley Park, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, and the Brumback Library, which was the first county library formed in the United States in 1901. There is also a new rest area on U.S. 30 westbound.

“A safe traveler is a well-rested traveler, so our goal is to provide a safe, clean space for visitors,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “While we have them here, we are sharing Ohio’s great story to hopefully spark curiosity and inspire more exploration in Ohio, the Heart of it All!”

Both rest areas opened in March of this year. The previous structures were demolished in early 2024 to make room for the new buildings. Both new structures feature a lodge-style design with everything under one roof, including larger restrooms with adult changing tables, a lobby area with vending and regional tourism information, and an attached and covered outdoor picnic area. Included in the new design are landscape upgrades that include Ohio native plants.

“The investment to upgrade the rest areas reflects Ohio’s commitment to traveler safety and tourism,” said ODOT Director Pam Boratyn. “These re-imagined rest areas not only provide essential services but also serve as a gateway to discovering more attractions in Ohio, the Heart of it All.”

DeWine’s transformative rest area project is an eight-year effort to enhance the safety, experience, and accessibility for travelers in Ohio, while sharing Ohio’s natural history, historic past, and popular attractions. His rest area plan includes 36 new rest areas and upgrades to more than 40 others by the end of 2026. As rest area visitors are encouraged to explore communities around them, local economies are strengthened. In 2024, Ohio generated a record-setting $57 billion in visitor spending, which supported more than 443,000 jobs. Ohio received 242 million visits, which is 3.5 million more than 2023.

Earlier in the day, Governor Dewine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and local community leaders officially unveiled a new rest area on U.S. 33 westbound in Union County near Marysville. It highlights nearby attractions such as Grand Lake St. Marys State Park, Indian Lake State Park, Logan County History Center, Freshwater Farms of Ohio, Piatt Castle, and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. There is also a new rest area on U.S. 33 eastbound.