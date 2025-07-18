Heat taking a toll on Ohio’s roads

VW independent staff/submitted information

This summer’s blazing 90+ degree days aren’t just uncomfortable, they are wreaking havoc on Ohio’s asphalt roads.

While potholes typically make their grand entrance in spring, scorching heat can contribute to cracking, warping, and weakening pavement all summer long. Additionally, heat can soften asphalt, making it more susceptible to rutting and deformation under pressure. These issues, combined with heavy rain infiltration through cracks, can accelerate the formation of potholes.

Potholes put drivers at greater risk of a breakdown, the need for a tow and potentially costly repairs. A survey by AAA released in 2022 found Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes, with costs averaging from over $400 to nearly $600 per repair, depending on the extent of damage.

The break-up of the pavement, particularly in spots already weakened with cracks, plus the weight of passing cars, can create a pothole.

No Longer an Easy Fix

When a vehicle hits a pothole with any kind of force, the tires, wheels and suspension get the brunt of the impact and fixing any of those items can quickly become pricey, Hitchens says.

Even a flat tire as a result of a collision with a pothole is not always a quick or easy fix because a growing number of vehicles no longer have a useable spare, something many vehicle owners don’t realize until they experience a problem.

“Many new cars do not come with a spare, so the one thing drivers can do to minimize the need for a tow is to check their vehicle right now to determine whether or not they have a spare tire,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA.

In addition to tire troubles, damage caused by potholes may include dented rims, damaged wheels, dislodged wheel weights, displaced struts, dislocated shock absorbers, damaged exhaust systems, misaligned steering systems and ruptured ball joints.

Avoiding Potholes



The best way to prevent pothole damage or tire troubles that might require a tow is avoiding potholes altogether. AAA offers the following tips for avoiding potholes and minimizing their damage:

Beware of puddles – Puddles are often potholes in disguise.

Stay alert and look ahead – Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a pothole.

Increase following distance – This will give you additional time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle in front of you.

Limit distractions – Avoiding a pothole is much easier if you pay attention to the road ahead.

Slow down – Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole, and if you can’t avoid a pothole, reduced speed will likely mean reduced damage.

Inspect tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread. Tires that are not road-ready are at greater risk of a blowout or flat.

Take care of your spare – Check your vehicle. Many newer cars do not have spare tires or the spare is unusable, causing greater inconvenience to drivers and their passengers in the event of a flat.

Don’t ignore noises/vibrations – A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately.

A properly maintained vehicle, including tires, can help minimize the risk of pothole damage and keep you safer in all types of weather.