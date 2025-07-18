Summer EBT benefits distributed

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder has announced that the department had distributed $122.6 million in Summer EBT benefits, also known as SUN Bucks, from June 11 through July 4.

“To date, we have provided nearly $123 million in food assistance to Ohio children through the SUN Bucks program,” Damschroder stated. “The program is available through August 15, and I encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible and hasn’t received benefits, to apply.”

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program for Children, also known as Summer EBT or SUN Bucks, is a federal program that provides assistance to eligible families with school-aged children while those schools are closed for the summer. Eligible families will receive a onetime benefit of $120 for each eligible child.

More than 1 million children have received benefits so far in 2025. Most of the benefits were automatically distributed to families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), cash assistance (Ohio Works First), and those who are income-eligible and receiving Medicaid benefits. For those on SNAP, benefits were loaded onto the family’s Ohio Direction Card. Those who received 2024 summer benefits had 2025 benefits loaded onto their existing card. New recipients will receive a benefit card by mail. Like SNAP, the money can be used to buy food at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and other authorized retailers.

Nearly $73 million of the $122.6 million distributed has been spent through July 4. While families have 122 days from when benefits are received to spend the money, Damschroder encouraged everyone with children who believes they might be eligible to check their accounts to see if they are eligible and/or received their funds. Information on how to apply can be found at https://sebt.ohio.gov/.