Teamwork made waterslide a reality

VW independent staff/submitted information

A long-anticipated addition to Camp Clay’s Aqua Park has finally arrived.

After nearly two years of planning and fundraising, the YMCA has unveiled its newest feature – a 27-foot waterslide – thanks to the support of the local community.

The waterslide project, which cost $111,000, was made possible through a collaborative effort that included contributions from business sponsors, individual donors, the YMCA, and Hickory Sticks Golf Course. The slide stands not just as a fun new attraction, but also as a symbol of what can be accomplished when a community comes together.

There’s no doubt about it – the new waterslide at Camp Clay is a big hit. Photo submitted

“The waterslide will be a great addition to the family fun activities at the aqua park. We are grateful for all of the donor support for the waterslide project,” said Hugh Kocab, YMCA CEO.

Each year, Camp Clay has worked to expand and improve its Aqua Park. From floating trampolines to kayaks, ziplines, and paddleboards, the park offers a variety of outdoor experiences for both kids and adults. The new waterslide is expected to be a highlight of this summer’s activities, drawing excitement and crowds eager to make memories in the water.

The Aqua Park is open daily from 12-6 p.m. and also offers after-hours rentals for private groups, parties, and events.

For more information about the Aqua Park or to plan a visit, go to www.vwymca.org or call 419.238.0443.