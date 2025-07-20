Health Dept. seeking survey input

The Van Wert County General Health District is gathering opinions and insights regarding health matters within Van Wert County.Feedback is crucial in identifying key health concerns and shaping future initiatives to enhance the health and well-being of all residents.

The survey supports ongoing efforts to understand community health needs and available resources. The goal is to create a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) that addresses identified priorities. Insights are valuable in ensuring that efforts to improve community health reflect the needs and priorities of residents. Sharing perspectives helps build a healthier and more vibrant community for everyone.

Participation is voluntary, and all responses will remain confidential and anonymous. The information provided will be combined with other community members’ responses and used for planning purposes only.

Completing the survey should take approximately 5 minutes. Access the survey online here or request a paper copy by contacting 419.238.0808 or Health Commissioner Daryl Dowdy at ddowdy@vanwertcountyhealth.org.

Complete the survey by July 31 to be entered into a drawing to receive a $50 gas gift card.