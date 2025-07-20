Joan M. Smith

Joan M. Smith, 100, of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Joan was united in marriage to William Anthony Smith on August 30, 1944, and he passed away on March 28, 1975.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky Kranz; son, Greg (Kimberly) Smith; daughter, Beth (Dr. Peter) Rahko; son, Jeff (Lana) Smith; sister, Ruth Ann Lothamer; two sisters-in-law, Theresa Sorg and Marilyn Sorg; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Bill, Joan was preceded in death by son, Stephen J.W. Smith (KIA in Vietnam on June 21, 1970); twin infant daughters, Judy Kay and Julia Ann; brothers, Hubert (Loretta) Sorg, Carl Sorg, and Raymond Sorg; sisters, Gertrude (Arthur) Wyss and Dorothy (Richard) Jones, and son-in-law, Kenneth Kranz on January 26, 2024.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 25, 2025, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville, Indiana. Family and friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. Reciting of the Holy Rosary will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

