VWCT presents “Looking Back”

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is proud to present Looking Back, a bold new sci-fi musical written by Lima native Perri Webb. This original production promises audiences an unforgettable blend of suspense and emotion, brought to life with R&B and jazz-inspired music.

Looking Back follows the gripping story of Rebecca Mitchell, a newly appointed CFO whose history of betrayal comes to a head in a surreal moment where her life flashes before her eyes. As she is forced to confront her decisions, Rebecca embarks on a journey through memory, ambition, and redemption.

This genre-bending musical features a talented local cast led by Chloe Parker as Rebecca Mitchell. Joining her are Payton Frese as the enigmatic It, Douglas Long Jr as AJ Wills, and Alivia Hines as Sierra Robinson. Rounding out the principal cast are Emily Gehle (Function), Kimberly Salisbury (Emotion), Jazmin Loaiza Ordonez (Belief), Finley Foehl (Bill), Abbie Mengerink (Margot), Nick Long (Craig), and Charles Bennett (John).

The ensemble features Landon Adams, Carson Caprella, Anna Cassidy, Sawyer Holbrook, Marcus Freewalt, Evan Joseph, Colin Miltner, Noelle Prine, Alyssa Taylor, and Onyx Williamson — all bringing dynamic energy and powerful vocals to this original production.

Looking Back runs for four performances only: 7:30 p.m. July 31 through August 2, with a matinee at 2 p.m. August 3. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online at vwct.org.

Don’t miss this unique, locally created musical that dives deep into the heart of human choices and second chances.