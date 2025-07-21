AAA3 club receives national award

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Area Agency on Aging 3’s DISH Dining Club initiative has received a USAging 2025 Aging Innovations Award, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members.

The DISH Dining Club, which is Dining to Improve Socialization and Health in older adults through the congregate meal program, was among 15 local aging programs to receive Innovations honors during USAging’s 50th Annual Conference and Trade Show, July 20–23 in Chicago. An additional 26 agencies received Achievement Awards.

“This award demonstrates the innovation, dedication, and hard work of the Area Agency on Aging 3 team,” Jacqi Lucke, Chief Executive Officer at Area Agency on Aging 3 stated. “They work hard to meet the needs of our community through this award winning program and our other services. This award belongs to our employees, it was their vision and perseverance that made it work. DISH Dining Clubs are events our participants truly look forward to, serving not just as a way to reduce isolation, promote wellness, provide education, and build lasting relationships, but also as a joyful experience filled with laughter, companionship, and meaningful moments.”

“We are honored that USAging has recognized the DISH Dining Clubs program with an Aging Innovations Award,” Dre White, Vice President of Community Living Services at Area Agency on Aging 3 stated. “We are incredibly proud of the staff at Area Agency on Aging 3, who have worked diligently to reimagine how we support older adults, focusing not only on nutrition, but on connection, engagement, and community. Most of all, we are proud of the powerful impact these events have had across our region.”

The 2025 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including caregiving, community planning and livable communities, health–social care integration, healthy aging, housing and homelessness, information and referral/assistance, intergenerational programs, nutrition, social engagement, and workforce development and volunteerism.

Area Agency on Aging 3 was founded in October of 1974, offering services to thousands of individuals throughout Allen, Auglaize, Hanock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties.