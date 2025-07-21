Allen Co. Treasurer named to state panel

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Allen County Treasurer Krista Bohn has been named as a member of Governor Mike DeWine’s newly-formed Property Tax Reform Working Group.

The working group, informally announced during the Governor’s signing of House Bill 96 and associated line-item vetoes, is tasked with thoroughly examining issues related to how to provide meaningful property tax relief to homeowners and businesses while ensuring that funding for local schools, fire, police, EMS, libraries, and developmental disabilities is adequate.

Krista Bohn

“As property values have increased in Ohio over the last decade, the resulting property tax increases have strained many family budgets and challenged the financial security of many on fixed incomes,” DeWine said in a recent news release.

The full membership of the Property Tax Reform Working Group is as follows:

Co-Chairman Pat Tiberi, President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable

Co-Chairman Bill Seitz, former State Representative

Krista Bohn, Allen County Treasurer

Chris Galloway, Lake County Auditor

Matt Nolan, Warren County Auditor

Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens

Dr. John Marschhausen, Superintendent of Dublin City Schools

Stephanie Starcher, Superintendent of Fort Frye Local Schools

Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County Commissioner

Gary Scherer, Pickaway County Commissioner

Jeff Chattin, Pike County Commissioner

The Governor is asking the working group to issue a report with concrete proposals by September 30. The first meeting will be held at 2 p.m. this Thursday, July 24, in Columbus.