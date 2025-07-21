Flea Market and Trade Days coming up

VW independent staff/submitted information

WILLSHIRE — A reminder that the Willshire Sportsman’s Club’s annual Flea Market and Trade Days will be held from dawn to dusk July 24-26. The Willshire Sportsman’s Club is located at 3385 Ohio 81, two miles east of Willshire. Admission and parking are free.

There will be all types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, fishing, and hunting supplies. The vendor’s auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, and breakfast and concessions will be available.