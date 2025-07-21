Mollenkopf attends final BOE meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education was the final one for Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf.

That’s because after 39 years with the district Mollenkopf is retiring, effective July 31. The 1976 Crestview High School graduate wore many hats and spent time as a teacher, athletic administrator, dean of students, elementary principal, transportation director and superintendent, a role she’s filled since 2018. While she’s retiring from the district, she said she has plans to remain active.

Kathy Mollenkopf

“I know I’ll find things to do, I have a lot of interests,” she said after the meeting. “I love the school district so I’ll still be around and volunteering at things and doing some things with my church and maybe with some community organizations. It’s been a wonderful career and a wonderful opportunity to serve.”

“I have lots of wonderful memories with kids,” she continued. “Kids that I had as students have contacted me the last couple of months and shared some memories. I think one of the things I’m most proud of is the creation of our Early Childhood Center and the ability to get our youngest learners connected with our kindergarten and be housed in the same building. I’m also proud of the folks that we’ve been able to bring into the district to teach here and to work here with our kids.”

Matt Dube will officially take over as superintendent August 1, but the board approved up to three additional days of compensation for transition days.

New and upgraded athletic facilities became a step closer to reality during Monday night’s meeting. The board approved a standard agreement with Garmann Miller Architects for the district’s facilities renovation project. Plans include moving the football stadium and track, plus baseball field and high school gymasium improvements. Other parts of the project have yet to be finalized.

“I think the basic parts of it are down,” Mollenkopf said. “It’ll look different in three or four years.”

Treasurer Ashley Whetsel said depending on the final scope of the project, the current cost is expected to be between $13.5 million and $15.7 million.

The board also discussed possibly placing solar panels on district-owned farm land, but a decision was put on hold until at least next month.

For the first time since 1984, the Crestview High School baseball program will have a new leader. Kole Roleston was hired Monday night to replace Jim Wharton, who recently stepped down after 42 seasons at the helm. Wharton was approved as a volunteer coach, along with Kyle Hammons, Nate Lichtle, Matt Perkins and Chad Pugh. Meghan Lautzenheiser was approved as girls softball coach and John Rosebrock will return as head track and field coach. Danica Hicks and Tom Williman will serve as volunteer softball and track coaches, respectively.

Supplemental coaching contracts were approved for Terry Crowle, varsity baseball assistant; Trever Sheets, JV baseball; Coty French, eighth grade baseball and sophomore class advisor; Jada Preston, varsity softball assistant; Brian Bassett, eighth grade softball; Dylan Hicks, seventh grade softball; Randy Grandstraff, Rachel Alvarez and Matthew Speelman, varsity track assistants; Lillie Rosebrock and Deanna Grandstaff, middle school track; Megan Wollenhaupt, eighth grade volleyball; Aliviah Bates, middle school football cheer, and Michael Joseph, seventh grade boys basketball.

The board also approved lunch prices, athletic ticket prices, preschool fees, student workbook fees and bus routes for the 2025-2026 school year. Three donations were accepted with thanks: $1,200 from the Van Wert Service Club for speech-related program services; $1,092,80 from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Heritage Cooperative and Trillium Fams for Crestview FFA, and $3,300 from Rural Techology Fund for Crestview Elementary.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be 6 p.m. Monday, August 11, in the multi-purpose room.