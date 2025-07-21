Real estate transfers 7/14-7/18/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from July 14-18, 2025.

Aaron A. Rotsinger, Duyou Rotsinger to Deborah S. Watson, Van Wert inlots, lot 2814.

Estate of Stephen Michael Wood, Stephen Michael Wood EX, Matthew S. Wood EX, Stephen Michael Wood ADM, Matthew S. Wood ADM to WT Partnership LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 470; lot 470; lot 471; lot 471.

Beverly K. Allison ATTY, Beverly K. Allison, Todd Allison ATTY to David B. Strunkenburg, Jada R. Preston, Convoy inlots, lot 278.

Gary L. Pontsler to Kimberly Carr, Bradley B. Carr, Willshire inlots, lot 40.

Kimberly Carr, Bradley B. Carr to Carr’s Rentals LLC, Willshire inlots, lot 40.

Angela M. Beardsley, John W. Beardsley, Cheryl A. Mongold, Keith E. Mongold to Tausha L. Mosier, Van Wert inlots, lot 2619; lot 2620.

Estate of Alice Ann Arnzen, Alice A. Arnzen to Elaine Sheehan, Maria Arnzen, James Arnzen, Jeanne Gulick, Theodore Arnzen, Delphos subdivisions, lot 85.

Timothy A. Wallace, Becky S. Wallace to Shane Begley, Van Wert inlots, lot 2149.

Gregory P. Rickard, Gregory Paul Rickard, Amber K. Richard to Owen Jacob Connelley, Isabel Lynn Johnson, a portion of Section 21 in Harrison Township.

Barbara A. Rickard, Barbara A. Rickard ATTY, Gregory P. Rickard ATTY to Owen Connelly, Isabel Lynn Johnson, Middlebury subdivision, lot 14; lot 15; lot 16.

Ryan J. Lindemann, Sarah M. Lindemann, Ryan Lindemann, Sarah Lindemann to Carol L. White, a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Larry P. Banta to Kathy Banta, a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

Skyler Lewis, Skyler A. Lewis, Brandi R. Lewis, Brandi Calvelage, Brandi R. Calvelage to Skyler A. Lewis, Brandi R. Lewis, Van Wert inlots, lot 1430.

Ronald E. Thatcher Family Trust, Ronald E. Thatcher Family Trust TR, Dianne Thatcher Family Trust, Diane Thatcher Family Trust TR to Rachael S. Davis, Van Wert inlots, lot 800.

Donna J. Sampson, Dianne L. Kimmet, Jerry Sampson to Andy Schulte, Delphos outlots, lot 5.

Estate of Juanita J. Line to Candace Clayton, Brenda McKee, Leslie Line, Delphos inlots, lot 100.

Gordon A. Custer, Malynda M. Custer, Gordon Custer to Gordon A. Custer, Malynda M. Custer, a portion of Section 30 in Pleasant Township.

Kenneth R. Ross Revocable Trust, Kenneth R. Ross Revocable Trust TR, Donna L. Ross Revocable Trust, Donna L. Ross Revocable Trust TR, Donald L. Ross TR, Darla J. Case TR to Trevor D. Fox, Willshire inlots, lot 172.

Roy L. Schleeter, Leslie R. Bladen, Leslie R. Krugh, Joshua D. Krugh to Joshua D. Krugh, Leslie R. Krugh, a portion of Section 26 in Harrison Township.

Charles G. Witten, Jennifer M. Witten to Witten Family Living Trust, Witten Family Living Trust TR, Charles G. Witten TR, Jennifer M. Witten TR, Van Wert inlots, lot 4255; lot 2489; lot 2490; lot 2488.

Shawn Klinker, Cheryl Kliner to SM Rental Investments LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 2535.

Estate of John E. Lare Sr., John E. Lare Sr., ADM, Katherine Lare ADM, John E. Lare, John E. Lare ADM to Jessica Braun, a portion of Section 15 in Harrison Township.

Ray F. Young Jr., Loeta D. Young to David A. Sellers, Amy K. Sellers, a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township.

Metzner Enterprises Telecommunications LLC to A&A Property Group LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 789.

Gage David Seffernick, Lindsey Marie Seffernick, Lindsey Marie Dancer to Shannon D. McNamee, Delphos inlots, lot 352.

Allison Maag, Alexander Maag to Leslie Gasser, Delphos subdivisions, lot 45.

Gary E. Bowman to Gary E. Bowman, Valerie J. Bowman, Van Wert inlots, lot 3858.