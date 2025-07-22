Charges filed after golf course mishap

VW independent staff

A Grover Hill man is facing a pair of misdemeanor charges after a Monday night accident at a golf course in Van Wert.

John Allen

According to information supplied by Police Chief Doug Weigle, it occurred at approxiamtely 10:20 p.m. John Anthony Allen, 32, went off the road and ended up wrecking in the creek at Willow Bend Golf Course. His car flipped over, but Allen was standing outside of the vehicle when the Van Wert Police Department arrived at the scene. He did not require medical attention.

Officers smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car and, after investigating, Allen was charged with OVI and off-road willful or wanton disregard to public safety. He was booked into the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending proceedings in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Damage to the golf course was considered minimal.